Raue Center School for the Arts announces fall classes – Shaw Local

Toddlers to teens can take the stage this fall in classes offered by the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

For the youngest divas, Broadway Baby, a Discovery class for children ages 18 to 36 months, will run Tuesday through Dec. 6, with classes from 10 to 10:45 am Tuesdays.

Tiny Tunes is a new 45-minute class for 3- and 4-year-olds full of rhymes, rhythm, coordination, Imagination and fun. Each class will have time for music, dancing and storytelling. The class runs Tuesday through Dec. 7 from 1 to 1:45 pm Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Both classes are available for the full 14 weeks at $210 or on a drop-in basis at $15 a session.

Little Stage Stars is a six-week class for kids ages 5 to 7 full of theatrical play, creative movement and skill-building theater games. The class culminates in an open class in which parents and families will be treated to a mini-showcase. The class runs from Sept. 13 through Oct. 18 from 4 to 4:45 pm Tuesdays. Tuition is $150 a student or $112.50 a student for RaueNOWFamily members.

Ready, Set, Act! is a class for kids ages 7 to 12 that uses theater games and creative play techniques to help bring students out of their shells and teach them the basics of theater. Each class section runs for six weeks and culminates with a showcase on the Raue Center stage. Tuition is $200 a student or $150 for RaueNOWFamily members.

Acting II: Scene Study is a new class for those 13 and older targeted at Actors ready to advance their skills and build stronger connections to text and character. The class culminates with a showcase on the Raue Center stage on the final day of class. It runs from Sept. 12 through Oct. 20 from 4 to 5:30 pm Mondays and Wednesdays. Tuition is $250 a student or $187.50 for RaueNOWFamily members.

Musical Theater Triple Threat for Teens with instructor Robin Irwin will combine singing, acting and dancing. It will consist of three classes a week: an acting class, a song interpretation class and a fully staged and choreographed number. The class will conclude with a showcase of the student’s work. Class runs from Sept. 12 to 26 from 6 to 7:30 pm Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuition is $375 a student or $281.25 for RaueNOWFamily members.

Youth Musical Theater Ensemble will focus on a vocal technique that expands beyond solo singing into small- and large-group ensemble singing. Students will join Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet in “A Swingin’ Christmas” for special performances on the Raue Center stage at 8 pm Dec. 10 and 1 pm Dec. 11. Tuition is $350 a student or $262.50 for RaueNOWFamily members.

Song and Story: An Adult Musical Theater Intensive is a course that allows students to experience Storytelling through song. The class will culminate in a cabaret-style showcase. It runs from 7:30 to 9 pm Mondays from Sept. 12 to 26. Tuition is $100 a student or $75 for RaueNOWFamily members.

For information, visit rauecenter.org/education.