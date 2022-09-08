Raubenolt sets tone for improving Reynoldsburg Raiders

Raubenolt sets tone for improving Reynoldsburg Raiders

As his teammates on the Reynoldsburg boys golf team finished up during the third round of the OCC-Buckeye Division tournament Aug. 31 at Apple Valley, Grant Raubenolt made sure to greet each with a word of encouragement.

The performance by the junior, who is in his second season playing in the No. 1 spot for the Raiders, didn’t match what he had turned in during the first two rounds of the tournament, but his philosophy is that there’s always room for optimism.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to enjoy what you’re doing, especially when it comes to sports,” Raubenolt said. “That should take precedence over any competition.”

The medalist in the OCC-Buckeye last season and a two-time Division I district individual qualifier, Raubenolt shot 79 to tie Newark’s Rich Bolte for second during the third round behind Pickerington Central’s Jace Belcher (77). The Raiders totaled 349 to place fourth of six teams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button