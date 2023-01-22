Rattlers swept at Alcorn State

LORMAN, MS ― Jaylen Bates registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, but the Florida A&M men’s basketball team fell to the Alcorn State Braves 57-47 on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (3-14, 1-5) had two players score in double figures, led by Bates, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Tillmon added 13 points.

Led by Chase Barrs’ three Offensive rebounds, FAMU did a great job crashing the Offensive glass, pulling down 11 boards that resulted in 11 second chance points.

FAMU forced 13 Alcorn State turnovers. The Rattlers turned those takeaways into 10 points on the other end of the floor. Bates’ one steal led the way for FAMU.

How It Happened

Florida A&M struggled out of the gate, falling behind 28-19 heading into halftime.

Alcorn State kept widening its lead after intermission, building a 44-26 advantage before FAMU went on a 7-0 run to shrink the deficit to 44-33 with 7:59 to go in the contest. The Rattlers kept their comeback going, but Alcorn State managed to hold on for the 57-47 win. FAMU took care of business in the paint, recording 16 of its 28 points in the lane.

Game Notes

FAMU Women’s basketball

The FAMU Women’s basketball team got an 18-point showing from the bench, but fell 72-60 to the Alcorn State Lady Braves on the road Saturday.

Dylan Horton led the Rattlers (3-14, 1-5) with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Mide Oriyomi added seven points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks off the bench and Ivet Subirats helped out with nine points and two steals.

Oriyomi pulled down five Offensive rebounds to pace an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for FAMU, grabbing 12 boards and turning them into 13 second chance points.

The FAMU defense was a problem in Saturday’s game, forcing 22 Alcorn State turnovers while committing 21. Those takeaways turned into 22 points on the Offensive end of the floor. Horton’s three steals led the way individually for the Rattlers.

How It Happened

After falling behind 3-0, FAMU went on a 9-0 run with 9:12 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Horton, to take a 9-3 lead. The Rattlers then surrendered that lead and entered the second quarter down 23-18.

The Rattlers fought back in the second period, narrowing the deficit to 32-30 by the time Halftime rolled around.

FAMU’s deficit continued to grow after halftime, and the Rattlers faced a 47-44 disadvantage heading to the fourth quarter. FAMU’s bench made most of its minutes in the period, as non-starters totaled four of the team’s 14 third-quarter points.

Alcorn State kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 70-54 advantage before FAMU went on a 5-0 run, finished off by Paulla Weekes’ jumper, to shrink the deficit to 70-59 with 37 seconds to go in the contest . Alcorn State responded and outscored the Rattlers the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 72-60. FAMU took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 10 of its 16 points in the paint.

Game Notes

» FAMU got a team-high nine rebounds from Mide Oriyomi.