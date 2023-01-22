Rattlers swept at Alcorn State

LORMAN, MS ― Jaylen Bates registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, but the Florida A&M men’s basketball team fell to the Alcorn State Braves 57-47 on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (3-14, 1-5) had two players score in double figures, led by Bates, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Tillmon added 13 points.

Led by Chase Barrs’ three Offensive rebounds, FAMU did a great job crashing the Offensive glass, pulling down 11 boards that resulted in 11 second chance points.

FAMU forced 13 Alcorn State turnovers. The Rattlers turned those takeaways into 10 points on the other end of the floor. Bates’ one steal led the way for FAMU.

How It Happened

Florida A&M struggled out of the gate, falling behind 28-19 heading into halftime.

