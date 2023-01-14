Rattlers go for first SWAC win in doubleheader vs. Pine Bluff

Up next for FAMU men’s basketball

Three-pointers: The Rattlers have dropped six straight games, including their first three Southwestern Athletic Conference contests to Bethune-Cookman, Southern, and Grambling State. FAMU is working to finish games as it fell to Southern, 84-66, last week after leading at Halftime and lost to Grambling State narrowly on Monday. Dimingus Stevens has returned from injury to help the Rattlers find their scoring identity as a sharpshooting threat.

Who: Florida A&M (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-11, 2-2 SWAC)

When/Where: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 4 pm, Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Radio/Broadcast: Rattler Sports Network, FAMU Athletics Facebook

FAMU key players: Guard Jordan Tillmon (11 points per game), guard Dimingus Stevens (10.1 points per game), forward Jaylen Bates (6.9 rebounds per game)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff key players: Guard Shaun Doss Jr. (16.2 points per game), guard Kylen Milton (12.6 points per game), forward Ismael Plet (six rebounds per game)

FAMU Women’s basketball tips off doubleheader against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Three-pointers: The Rattlers have also lost six consecutive games, including their first three SWAC games. After a blowout loss to Bethune-Cookman in the conference opener, FAMU fell in a close game against Southern and lost a 12-point lead on the way to faltering to Grambling State. Forward Skylar Baltezegar has emerged as a reliable second option to leading scorer Dylan Horton. Baltezegar averages 12 points, nine rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in the Rattlers’ last two games.

Who: Florida A&M (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-11, 1-3 SWAC)

When/Where: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 2 pm, Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Radio/Broadcast: Rattler Sports Network, FAMU Athletics Facebook

FAMU key players: Guard Dylan Horton (16.6 points per game), guard Ahriahna Grizzle (10.2 points per game), forward Paula Weekes (6.6 rebounds per game)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff key players: Guard Coriah Beck (9.7 points per game), center Maya Peat (8.2 points per game), center Maori Davenport (6.9 rebounds per game)

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

