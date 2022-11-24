Ratings: World Cup, NBA, CBB and more

Streaming viewership is playing a big role in Telemundo’s World Cup audience. Plus: Ben Simmons‘ return to Philadelphia didn’t move the needle much, men’s and women’s college basketball held up OK opposite the NFL, and more.

Streaming accounts for nearly 30 percent of Telemundo’s World Cup audience

Through Tuesday, Telemundo is averaging 2.5 million viewers for its World Cup coverage, a figure that includes additional streaming viewership not tracked by Nielsen — an average of 711,000 viewers on Peacock and the Telemundo Deportes app. The overall audience is up 44% from 2018 ( 1.7M) and the streaming audience is up 385% (from 147K).

Streaming accounts for 29% of Telemundo’s coverage, which parent company NBC says is an “unprecedented” figure for a Sporting event offered on both linear and streaming platforms.

Tuesday’s Mexico-Poland FIFA World Cup match averaged 4.6 million viewers on Telemundo and Peacock (including additional streaming data not tracked by Nielsen), down from El Tri’s first match in 2018 against Germany (7.12M on linear alone) and its first match in 2014 is Univision (5.01M). Comparable English-language figures on FOX were not immediately available.

Viewership included an average streaming audience of 1.3 million, the largest ever for a World Cup match.

Simmons’ return to Philadelphia fails to drive big tune-in

Despite featuring Nets G Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, Tuesday’s Nets-Sixers NBA regular season game averaged a 0.85 rating and 1.48 million viewers on TNT — down double-digits from Lakers-Knicks (sans-LeBron James) last year (1.0, ~1.7M).

The Lakers-Suns nightcap averaged 1.47 million viewers, up 9% from Nuggets-Blazers a year ago (~1.4M).

In other action, ESPN averaged a 0.8 and 1.47 million for Knicks-Warriors last Friday night — up from Mavericks-Suns last year (0.8, ~1.4M). The Bucks-Sixers lead-in had a 0.8 and 1.34 million, down double-digits from last year’s Lakers-Celtics game (1.0, ~1.7M).

Kentucky-Gonzaga men, SC-Stanford women, not bad on NFL Sunday

Despite airing opposite the NFL, last Sunday’s Kentucky-Gonzaga men’s college basketball game averaged a 0.7 rating and 1.36 million viewers on ESPN — ranking fourth for the young season behind the two Champions Classic games (Kentucky-Michigan State: 1.2, 2.03M; Duke -Kansas: 0.9, 1.56M) and the Armed Forces Classic (Gonzaga-Michigan State: 0.8, 1.48M).

Shifting to the workweek, Tuesday’s Creighton-Arkansas Maui Invitational semifinal averaged 1.16 million on ESPN — ranking fifth for the season thus far.

On the Women’s side, South Carolina-Stanford scored a 0.43 and 727,000 on ABC Sunday afternoon — ranking second among all college basketball games last weekend and topping the Illinois-Virginia men’s game on ESPN head-to-head (0.22, 412K).

Plus: Gray Cup, LPGA, “Undisputed”

Last Sunday’s CFL Gray Cup averaged 158,000 viewers on ESPN2, up from last year’s audience of 129,000 and a four-year high, per CFL News Hub. … Final round coverage of the season-ending LPGA Tour Championship averaged a 0.28 rating and 411,000 viewers on NBC over the weekend, marking an uptick from last year (0.27, ~384K). … A World Cup lead-in boosted the FS1 talk show “Undisputed” to its largest-ever audience on Monday (499K), although it still trailed the competing ESPN talk show “First Take” head-to-head (604K).

(Nielsen estimates from Telemundo PR, Programming Insider 11.23, ShowBuzz Daily 11.22)