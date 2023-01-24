Rate the Trade: Warriors Land Veteran Shooter

The Utah Jazz may be leaning all the way into a full rebuild at this year’s trade deadline, with many sources around the NBA believing they will listen to offers for most players on their roster not named Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. While there may be a few others the Jazz would prefer to keep, it feels safe to assume that their Veteran pieces could be obtainable over the next two weeks. A team to potentially keep an eye on if the Jazz begin to sell, is the Golden State Warriors.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button