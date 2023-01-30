Rasul Douglas + Geno Smith Shock the NFL in Consecutive Years

Making it to the National Football League is not easy. Having success after bouncing around the league for the majority of one’s career is even tougher. Two former Mountaineers, CB Rasul Douglas, and QB Geno Smith can now say they were able to accomplish both.

Douglas started 18 games over his first three years in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles and even won a Super Bowl with them as a rookie. However, he was not viewed as a part of the team’s future and was cut just days before the start of the 2020 season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button