Rasmus And Nicolai Hojgaard Sign With Callaway Golf

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard have signed with Callaway for 2023.

The high-flying 21-year-old Danish twins, both already multiple winners on the DP World Tour, will use a full bag of Callaway and Odyssey products, including the newly-launched Paradym driver, and the Chrome Soft golf ball. They’ve both also put Callaway 2023 MB Proto Irons in the bag, too.

Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard pose with their new Callaway Golf bags

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

The Brothers made history in 2021 when they both won in consecutive weeks on Tour. Seven days after Rasmus picked up his third DP World Tour title at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, Nicolai became the DS Automobiles Italian Open Champion.

