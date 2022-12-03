Rasheed Wallace talks UNC basketball on new show

The former UNC basketball standout has released the first Episode of his brand-new show, and of course, had to talk about the Tar Heels a bit!

In case you didn’t hear the news, former UNC basketball star Rasheed Wallace has his own brand-new show!

“That’s What Sheed Said,” Hosted by Wallace and Rob Perez, is a show that will be Hosted on YouTube by Underdog NBA. There will be plenty of topics to discuss, including Wallace’s career (both professionally and collegiately), and the plan is for the host duo to allocate some time Weekly to talk about some UNC basketball.

This week’s Episode was recorded after the Tar Heels’ rough weekend in Portland, Oregon, as the former North Carolina big man shared his thoughts about what the team needs to do in order to get back on track.

“We need to go through Mando. We need to go inside-out. That will open up for the guards a lot more. If you think about it, that’s pretty much how we’ve had success in the tournament.”

Wallace provides this take on the Tar Heels, focusing on the fact that he believes this team needs to run the offense through senior big man Armando Bacot. He goes on to mention that the success in the NCAA Tournament, most notably last season, came when Bacot was thriving in the paint, opening up opportunities for others on the court.

The former Tar Heel went on to add that, if Bacot doesn’t get injured in last season’s tournament, the UNC basketball program would’ve captured the national championship.

North Carolina came up just short of that goal and returned four starters from last year’s squad in hopes of earning some redemption. However, it’s been a tough stretch for Hubert Davis’ team, but Wallace believes that working through Bacot would help turn things back around.

Check out the first-ever Episode of “That’s What Sheed Said” by watching the video above! Perez and Wallace begin to talk about the Tar Heels around the 7:52 mark of the show.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.