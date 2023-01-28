Rasheed Wallace discusses Bacot’s rebounding record

Armando Bacot recently set the UNC basketball program’s all-time rebounding record. What did former Tar Heel Rasheed Wallace have to say about it?

Over the last few weeks, Armando Bacot has made plenty of UNC basketball history.

First, it was setting the program’s career double-doubles record. He followed it by becoming the school’s all-time leading rebounder, moving past UNC basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough for the top spot on the list.

Bacot’s dominance as a Tar Heel has been widely discussed, especially as of late. On the latest Episode of ‘That’s What Sheed Said!,” former Tar Heel Rasheed Wallace chimed in to give his thoughts on Bacot’s record-setting career at North Carolina:

“Two things first: 1, congratulations, and 2, cha-ching! When I say “cha-ching” it’s because that’s going to help with the next level. Look at all of the past players that we’ve had that became professionals and that were great college players at Carolina and for him to be the No. 1 rebounder out of all of them through history, that’s awesome. I tip my hat to him for that. Keep doing it and set your mark. It’s only going to get better. Go out there and get another at least 200-250 rebounds before the regular season is over.

As part of the discussion, Wallace, and co-host World Wide Wob, go on to talk about how rebounding can help Bacot find himself a spot at the next level. Both hosts believe that Bacot, even though there’s plenty of doubt about his future as a potential NBA player, has what it takes to compete as a professional for years to come.

To listen to the whole segment of the discussion, check out the video below. The conversation kicks off around the 31:40 mark of the video:

