“Rare NBA Offensive List Wilt Isn’t On”: James Harden Joins LeBron James in an Elite Category as Fans Go Gaga

Controversial or not, there is no denying that James Harden has been one of the best players of the last decade. The Philadelphia 76ers star keeps breaking records as he established his name in the history books recently.

He became just the 4th player to add his name to a historic list having stars like LeBron James and Oscar Robertson. With this milestone, NBA fans on Twitter have given their reactions.

Interestingly enough, some fans have pointed out an observation about Wilt Chamberlain not being on the list while praising Harden for his incredible achievement.

Fans react as James Harden joins LeBron James and others

There is no denying that James Harden has been one of the faces of the NBA over the past decade. Despite not having a ring, he has multiple Incredible Accolades to his name.

Dec 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The former MVP Winner recently cemented his place in NBA history. He became only the 4th player to with 23,000 points and 6,500 assists with his sixth assist against the Los Angeles Lakers. Harden joins LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Oscar Robertson on the list.

With this historic milestone, fans on Twitter have given their reaction. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Interestingly enough, Harden achieved this historic milestone playing against LeBron who is one of the four players on the list. The Lakers superstar is very close to achieving a huge personal Landmark as he is inching closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time top-scoring record.

How has Harden performed this season?

James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers mid-season from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year. Although he has had a shaky start to his 76ers career, he has decent numbers this season.

In 11 games, he averages 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 9.9 assists. The 76ers are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Harden having a good start to their season. After an underwhelming 2021-22 season, Harden and the team would definitely try and continue their good results.

What are your predictions for the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden this season? Let us know in the comments down below.