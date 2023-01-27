Raptors vs. Warriors odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven computer models

The Toronto Raptors (22-27) are 6-4 in their last 10 games and fighting to get into the play-in tournament conversation in the Eastern Conference. But they face a Golden State Warriors (24-24) team fresh off a thrilling win against one of the best teams in the West in Memphis. The Warriors won the first meeting between the two this season when Jordan Poole hung 43 points on Toronto in a 126-110 win. Stephen Curry (shoulder) didn’t play in that matchup, but Toronto should be on the lookout for him on Friday, as he averaged 30 points per game over his last five starts.

Tip-off from the Chase Center, where the Warriors are 18-6 this season, is set for 10 pm ET. Golden State is favored by 5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234.5. Before you make any Warriors vs. Raptors picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 47-22 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -5

Raptors vs. Warriors over/under: 234.5 points

Raptors vs. Warriors money line: Toronto +170, Golden State -205

Raptors vs. Warriors picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

What you need to know about the Raptors

After taking an eight-point lead into halftime, the Raptors shut the Sacramento Kings down in the third quarter and cruised to a 113-95 win on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Raptors also got a strong performance from forward Precious Achiuwa off the bench, as he scored 19 points and snagged five boards.

One thing that is troubling for the Raptors heading into the Matchup is that they have allowed opponents to hit 43% of 3-point attempts over the last three games. Additionally, they have allowed others to connect on 28 assists per contest during that run. Toronto has been tougher close to the basket, however, and has made seven blocks per game over its last three outings.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors stepped up in a big matchup on Wednesday and handed the Memphis Grizzlies their fourth consecutive loss, 122-120. Curry led all scorers with 34 points and made 4-of-8 3-point attempts. Klay Thompson was the next leading scorer for Golden State but made just 9-of-23 shots to come away with his 24 points. In addition to hitting the game-winning shot, Poole scored 21 points and finished with seven assists.

Golden State has struggled to string victories together recently and has switched between wins and losses over its last eight games. However, the Warriors have still drained 40.9% of their Threes and forced nine steals per game during that run. Head Coach Steve Kerr could be without Andrew Wiggins for the third time in four games after he hasn’t been able to shake a recent illness. The Warriors have covered in 60% of their home games but have just a 13-17-1 record (43%) ATS as a favorite.

How to make Warriors vs. Raptors Picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Raptors vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.