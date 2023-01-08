Raptors vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from proven computer models

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are 16-23 overall and 11-10 at home, while Portland is 19-19 overall and 10-13 on the road. Toronto is favored by 3 points in the latest Raptors vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226.5. Before Entering any Trail Blazers vs. Raptors picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers spread: Raptors -3

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 226.5 points

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers money line: Toronto -150, Portland +126

What you need to know about the Raptors

It was close but no cigar for Toronto as the Raptors fell 112-108 to the New York Knicks this past Friday. Toronto’s loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 28 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards. For the season, VanVleet is averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are scoring 111.0 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NBA. Defensively, Toronto is giving up 111.3 points per contest.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, falling 108-99. The losing side was boosted by small forward Josh Hart, who almost posted a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Damian Lillard finished with 19 points, eight assists and two rebounds against the Pacers. Lillard is averaging 27.1 points, 7.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds this season. He’s scored 27 or more points in three of his last four games on the road.

