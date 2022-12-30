Raptors vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing

Phoenix @ Toronto

Current Records: Phoenix 20-16; Toronto 15-20

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 pm ET Dec. 30 at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

On Wednesday, Phoenix got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Washington Wizards an easy 127-102 win. Center Deandre Ayton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s 2022 ended with a 119-106 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Point guard Malachi Flynn had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don’t count the Raptors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 pm ET

Friday at 7:30 pm ET Where: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.69

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.