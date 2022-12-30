Raptors vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Who’s Playing
Phoenix @ Toronto
Current Records: Phoenix 20-16; Toronto 15-20
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 pm ET Dec. 30 at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
On Wednesday, Phoenix got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Washington Wizards an easy 127-102 win. Center Deandre Ayton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto’s 2022 ended with a 119-106 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Point guard Malachi Flynn had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don’t count the Raptors out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.69
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won eight out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 11, 2022 – Toronto 117 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 11, 2022 – Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 95
- Mar 26, 2021 – Phoenix 104 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 06, 2021 – Phoenix 123 vs. Toronto 115
- Mar 03, 2020 – Toronto 123 vs. Phoenix 114
- Feb 21, 2020 – Toronto 118 vs. Phoenix 101
- Jan 17, 2019 – Toronto 111 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 02, 2018 – Toronto 107 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 13, 2017 – Toronto 115 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 05, 2017 – Toronto 126 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 22, 2017 – Phoenix 115 vs. Toronto 103
- Dec 29, 2016 – Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 02, 2016 – Toronto 104 vs. Phoenix 97
- Nov 29, 2015 – Phoenix 107 vs. Toronto 102