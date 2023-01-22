Raptors vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from proven computer models

Toronto Raptors (20-27) point guard Fred VanVleet has been the topic of trade speculation as the February trade deadline approaches, but he will be a game-time decision (ribs) when his team hosts the New York Knicks (25-22) it’s Sunday. VanVleet missed Toronto’s last game, but has averaged 29.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in three games against the Knicks this season. The Raptors would certainly miss him in the lineup if he is unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Toronto has won two of the first three games played against New York this season, and Sunday will be the final regular season meeting between the two.

Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena, where the Raptors are 14-12 this season, is set for 6 pm ET. The game is listed as a pick'em in the latest Raptors vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 222.

Raptors vs. Knicks spread: Pick’em

Raptors vs. Knicks over/under: 222 points

Raptors vs. Knicks money line: Toronto -110, New York -110

Featured Game | Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Boston Celtics are one of the league’s best teams and Toronto gave them a run for their money on Saturday, but came up just short in a 106-104 loss. Raptors F/C Pascal Siakam nearly posted a triple-double on 29 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, while shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had 22 points along with five boards. Precious Achiuwa also had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Raptors have lost four of their last five games, and one of the things that has let them down during that stretch has been their free throw shooting. Toronto has made just 75.8% of its free throws, which pales in comparison to the 88.4% made by their opponents during that stretch. Additionally, the Raptors’ perimeter defense has been an issue, as opponents have made 41.9% of their 3-point attempts over the last five outings.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Raptors and Knicks both come into Sunday on three-game losing streaks, and New York’s latest defeat came on Friday in a 139-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Julius Randle gave a solid effort in the loss, finishing with 32 points, six assists and nine rebounds. RJ Barrett had one of his better showings in recent games, making 9-of-16 attempts to score 23 points.

During their current three-game skid, the Knicks have made 33.3% of their 3-pointers, and have also struggled at the Charity stripe. New York has made just 74.7% of their free throws over their last three, and haven’t been as strong setting up scoring opportunities, with just 19.3 assists per contest.

