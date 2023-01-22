Raptors vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who’s Playing
New York @ Toronto
Current Records: New York 25-22; Toronto 20-27
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 22-6 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Raptors are getting right back to it as they host New York at 6 pm ET Jan. 22 at Scotiabank Arena. If the contest is anything like Toronto’s 123-121 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for Toronto as they fell 106-104 to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, Toronto had strong showings from power forward Pascal Siakam, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten assists, and nine boards, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who had 22 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 139-124 to the Atlanta Hawks. The losing side was boosted by power forward Julius Randle, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toronto, who are 23-24 against the spread.
Toronto is now 20-27 while New York sits at 25-22. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto enters the game with 9.26 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But New York comes into the Matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 5.9. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 pm ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.79
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 22 out of their last 28 games against New York.
- Jan 16, 2023 – Toronto 123 vs. New York 121
- Jan 06, 2023 – New York 112 vs. Toronto 108
- Dec 21, 2022 – Toronto 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 10, 2022 – New York 105 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 02, 2022 – Toronto 120 vs. New York 105
- Dec 10, 2021 – Toronto 90 vs. New York 87
- Nov 01, 2021 – Toronto 113 vs. New York 104
- Apr 24, 2021 – New York 120 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 11, 2021 – New York 102 vs. Toronto 96
- Dec 31, 2020 – Toronto 100 vs. New York 83
- Jan 24, 2020 – Toronto 118 vs. New York 112
- Nov 27, 2019 – Toronto 126 vs. New York 98
- Mar 28, 2019 – Toronto 117 vs. New York 92
- Mar 18, 2019 – Toronto 128 vs. New York 92
- Feb 09, 2019 – Toronto 104 vs. New York 99
- Nov 10, 2018 – Toronto 128 vs. New York 112
- Mar 11, 2018 – Toronto 132 vs. New York 106
- Feb 08, 2018 – Toronto 113 vs. New York 88
- Nov 22, 2017 – New York 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 17, 2017 – Toronto 107 vs. New York 84
- Apr 09, 2017 – Toronto 110 vs. New York 97
- Feb 27, 2017 – Toronto 92 vs. New York 91
- Jan 15, 2017 – Toronto 116 vs. New York 101
- Nov 12, 2016 – Toronto 118 vs. New York 107
- Apr 10, 2016 – Toronto 93 vs. New York 89
- Feb 22, 2016 – Toronto 122 vs. New York 95
- Jan 28, 2016 – Toronto 103 vs. New York 93
- Nov 10, 2015 – New York 111 vs. Toronto 109