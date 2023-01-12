Raptors vs. Hornets odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 12 predictions from proven computer models

The Charlotte Hornets (11-31) will try to get revenge when they face the Toronto Raptors (18-23) for the second time this week. Charlotte came up short in a 132-120 final on Tuesday night, marking its fifth loss in six games. Toronto was riding a three-game losing streak prior to its wins against Portland and Charlotte.

Featured Game | Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is coming off one of its best shooting performances of the season, as it knocked down a season-high 20 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 132-120 win against Charlotte. The Raptors, who shot 45.5% from beyond the arc in that contest, now have a chance to tally their first three-game winning streak of the season. Pascal Siakam led the way with 28 points, while Gary Trent Jr. knocked down four triples en route to a 24-point performance.

The Raptors got plenty of production from their bench as well, with Precious Achiuwa scoring 13 of the team’s 40 bench points. They dominated on the glass, finishing with a 49-34 rebounding edge, including an 18-6 advantage in Offensive rebounds. Charlotte has only covered the spread once in its last six games and only has two wins in the last seven meetings between these teams. The Hornets will also be down two of their best scorers as Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is out while Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has struggled to find the win column of late, but it has been playing competitive games. The Hornets have been within six points in two of their last four losses, and they also picked up an impressive blowout win at Milwaukee last Friday. They were outclassed in almost every category on Tuesday, yet they still barely lost by double digits, so they should play a closer game on Thursday.

Veteran guard Terry Rozier poured in 33 points for the Hornets in that game, while LaMelo Ball added 24 points and a season-best 14 assists. Charlotte shot 54.7% from the floor, including a 15 of 35 mark from beyond the arc. The Hornets have covered the spread in eight of the last 12 meetings between these teams.

