Raptors vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Who’s Playing
Boston @ Toronto
Current Records: Boston 34-12; Toronto 20-26
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. Toronto and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 5 pm ET Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
The Raptors were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 128-126 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Toronto’s loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to eight boards, and point guard Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.
Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 121-118 win over the Golden State Warriors. It was another big night for Boston’s power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double of 34 points and 19 rebounds along with six dimes. The game made it Tatum’s third in a row with at least 33 points.
Toronto is now 20-26 while the Celtics sit at 34-12. A pair of Offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors have only been able to knock down 44.90% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Boston’s offense has more to brag about, as they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.8.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 pm ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 19 out of their last 35 games against Toronto.
- Dec 05, 2022 – Boston 116 vs. Toronto 110
- Mar 28, 2022 – Toronto 115 vs. Boston 112
- Nov 28, 2021 – Boston 109 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 10, 2021 – Boston 104 vs. Toronto 88
- Oct 22, 2021 – Toronto 115 vs. Boston 83
- Mar 04, 2021 – Boston 132 vs. Toronto 125
- Feb 11, 2021 – Boston 120 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 04, 2021 – Boston 126 vs. Toronto 114
- Sep 11, 2020 – Boston 92 vs. Toronto 87
- Sep 09, 2020 – Toronto 125 vs. Boston 122
- Sep 07, 2020 – Boston 111 vs. Toronto 89
- Sep 05, 2020 – Toronto 100 vs. Boston 93
- Sep 03, 2020 – Toronto 104 vs. Boston 103
- Sep 01, 2020 – Boston 102 vs. Toronto 99
- Aug 30, 2020 – Boston 112 vs. Toronto 94
- Aug 07, 2020 – Boston 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Dec 28, 2019 – Toronto 113 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 25, 2019 – Boston 118 vs. Toronto 102
- Oct 25, 2019 – Boston 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 26, 2019 – Toronto 118 vs. Boston 95
- Jan 16, 2019 – Boston 117 vs. Toronto 108
- Nov 16, 2018 – Boston 123 vs. Toronto 116
- Oct 19, 2018 – Toronto 113 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 04, 2018 – Toronto 96 vs. Boston 78
- Mar 31, 2018 – Boston 110 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 06, 2018 – Toronto 111 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 12, 2017 – Boston 95 vs. Toronto 94
- Feb 24, 2017 – Toronto 107 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 01, 2017 – Boston 109 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 10, 2017 – Toronto 114 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 09, 2016 – Toronto 101 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2016 – Boston 91 vs. Toronto 79
- Mar 18, 2016 – Toronto 105 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 20, 2016 – Toronto 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 30, 2015 – Toronto 113 vs. Boston 103