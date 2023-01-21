Raptors vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Boston @ Toronto

Current Records: Boston 34-12; Toronto 20-26

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. Toronto and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 5 pm ET Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Raptors were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 128-126 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Toronto’s loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to eight boards, and point guard Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 121-118 win over the Golden State Warriors. It was another big night for Boston’s power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double of 34 points and 19 rebounds along with six dimes. The game made it Tatum’s third in a row with at least 33 points.

Toronto is now 20-26 while the Celtics sit at 34-12. A pair of Offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors have only been able to knock down 44.90% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Boston’s offense has more to brag about, as they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.8.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 pm ET

Saturday at 5 pm ET Where: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 19 out of their last 35 games against Toronto.