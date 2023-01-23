Raptors trade speculation heating up with teams sending reps to Knicks game

The Toronto Raptors are about to hit their most crucial part of the season as they embark on a seven-game road trip that will carry them almost all the way through to the NBA trade deadline. For the players on this team, Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks could very well have been their final home game as a Raptor. With the Raptors not having the kind of season they expected, there has been tons of trade chatter as to who on the roster could possibly be had in a trade. On Sunday against the Knicks, that chatter only intensified as representatives from five different NBA teams were in attendance as per Adam Laskaris of The Daily Hive Toronto.

There are representatives from the Bucks, Timberwolves, Pacers, Clippers, and Grizzlies here today checking out the Raptors-Knicks game. Speculate away! — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 22, 2023

The Raptors have thus far been a little resistant to a full blown fire sale, but things could change depending on the outcome of this road trip. The Raptors had just lost three games in a row and had a losing streak of six games earlier this season. They have never won more than two games in a row this year. They’ve been a middle of the pack team, 13th in Offensive rating and 19th in defensive rating.

They are currently 21-27 and in 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. That puts them at only one and a half games behind the 10th seeded Chicago Bulls for a spot in one of the play-in games. The Raptors certainly have some attractive trade pieces on the team such as Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet if the Raptors do decide to alter course at the NBA trade deadline.