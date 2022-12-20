Raptors’ OG Anunoby Could Return Donovan Mitchell Type Trade

The vultures have begun circling.

A six-game losing streak for the Toronto Raptors has created a frenzy as Rival teams look to pick off loose parts. While Gary Trent Jr. remains the most-likely trade candidate, it’s OG Anunoby that teams really want.

“The entire league wants OG Anunoby,” Zach Lowe said on his podcast. “Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and Picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It’s going to be a lot if it ever happens.”

