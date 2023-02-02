Raptors’ list of suitors for OG Anunoby still growing

Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby may be the most popular trade target in the league right now.

Multiple teams having been linked to Anunoby for weeks and the New York Knicks are rumored to be willing to surrender three first-round picks for the six-year pro. With that report came the intel that the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets are two other teams to watch out for in the OG Anunoby sweepstakes.

Over the past week, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns have also been tied to Anunoby, who has the two-way production that would be an upgrade over their defensive standouts that are more limited offensively.

Now, the Indiana Pacers have joined the fray, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania appeared on FanDuel TV to report that they’ve “registered some interest” in the 25-year-old.

“The Suns, the Knicks – they’re still teams to look at but I would also pay attention to the Pelicans, the Pacers, they’ve also registered some interest…”@ShamsCharania there are teams interested in OG Anunoby as we get closer to the Feb 9th trade deadline #RunItBackpic.twitter.com/T1ly8P6qGc — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) February 1, 2023

Notably, Anunoby played for the Indiana Hoosiers for two seasons prior to being drafted.

Due to his familiarity with the state of Indiana and their basketball fans, a trade between the Raptors and Pacers would certainly be interesting. Especially after a video came out in early January that appeared to show Anunoby asking Pacers Cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton for Indiana to trade for him.

Should a trade between the two clubs come to fruition, the addition of Anunoby would make the Pacers one of the most dangerous young teams in the East, if not the league as a whole.

With Rookie wing Bennedict Mathurin developing into a go-to scorer and Haliburton Proving himself to be one of the NBA’s top playmakers, Anunoby would round out a gritty and confident Perimeter group that no team could underestimate.