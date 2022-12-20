Raptors And 76ers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Monday night, the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Raptors have ruled out Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby has been upgraded to available.

The former Indiana Hoosier is currently averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.

