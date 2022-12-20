Raptors And 76ers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Monday night, the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Raptors have ruled out Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby has been upgraded to available.

The former Indiana Hoosier is currently averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.

He has missed the last four games, so getting him back in the starting lineup is a massive boost for the Raptors.

As for the 76ers, they will be without Tyrese Maxey, Saben Lee, Furkan Korkmaz and Julian Champagnie.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam on Monday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Sixers will start Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid on Monday.”

The Raptors are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

They are 13-17 in 30 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the 76ers, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

Through 28 games, they are 16-12, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the 76ers are 11-5 in 16 games, while the Raptors are 3-11 in 14 games on the road.