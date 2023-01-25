Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will attend the Syracuse-North Carolina basketball game

Syracuse, NY — Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will watch the Syracuse-North Carolina men’s basketball game in the JMA Dome on Tuesday night, completing a special welcome for SU Recruit Elijah Moore.

The rappers will be guests of Adam Weitsman, Syracuse’s most high-profile booster, who owns courtside seats next to the Syracuse bench at the JMA Dome.

Weitsman Flew the two rappers into Syracuse for the game on the same plane as Moore, a top-100 recruit who will announce his college commitment on Saturday. Moore has Syracuse listed among his five Finalists along with Miami, Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma State.

The two rappers, like Moore, are from New York City.

Fabolous grew up in Brooklyn, while A Boogie grew up in the Bronx.

Moore plays high school basketball for Cardinal Hayes, which is also located in the Bronx. They flew to the JMA Dome and joined the rappers fresh off a 37-point performance in a high school game.

“He was stunned,” Weitsman said of Moore in a text message.

Weitsman said he Flew Moore into Syracuse for the game so they could discuss an NIL offer that he has made to the Syracuse recruit, as well as life in Central New York.

They said they will not discuss his recruitment by the school, in order to comply with NCAA rules barring boosters from communicating about recruiting.

Moore is one of four Syracuse recruits Weitsman has NIL offers out to, along with Boogie Fland, Jalil Bethea and Marcus Adams.

The contracts include stipulations that the basketball players will perform an unspecified amount of charity work in Central New York or the Southern Tier. They said the contracts fall under the NCAA’s NIL umbrella.

Weitsman said the offers do not violate NCAA rules because they do not specify that the Athletes must play basketball at Syracuse.

He said he communicates with Darren Heitner, a lawyer with expertise in NIL, as well as SU’s compliance department to ensure he remains within NCAA rules.

