Rapper NBA Youngboy, 22, Compared to Nick Cannon as he Expects 9th Baby

Rapper NBA YoungBoy is drawing comparisons to Nick Cannon as he gets ready to welcome his ninth child at the age of 22.

NBA YoungBoy or YoungBoy Never Broke Again, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, appeared to announce the news and his engagement to the baby’s mother to his 10.6 million followers on Instagram.

He posted a series of photos of himself at home with some of his other children, but it was a photo of a person’s hand over a pregnant belly that got People’s attention.

Sporting a huge diamond engagement ring, NBA YoungBoy’s fans Presumed the pregnant woman was girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle.

The couple are already parents to daughter Alice, whom they welcomed in April 2021.

NBA YoungBoy captioned the post, “Dangerous Love,” but neither he nor Mychelle have yet confirmed the pregnancy or engagement.

The child will be the rapper’s ninth baby after having eight other children with seven different women.

He is dad to Kentrell, Kayden, Kacey, Kodi, Kamiri, Amarni, Taylin and Alice.

NBA YoungBoy was also thought to be the father of Kamron with Starr Thigpen, but a DNA test taken in 2017 proved otherwise.

Fans reacted with shock to the baby bump photo, comparing him NBA Youngboy to Cannon, who has fathered eight children and is believed to be expecting another two with different women.

One fan joked on Twitter: “In the year 3000, the LeBron “King” James version of the Bible will mention how many of us are descendants of either Nick Cannon or NBA Youngboy.”

Another added: “NBA Youngboy & Nick Cannon are having a race on who can have the most kids at this point.”

And a third wrote: “In 200 years we will all be descendants of Nick Cannon and NBA Young Boy.”

Cannon, 41, welcomed his eighth child in July with model Bre Tiesi.

Former Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell is pregnant with her ninth child and DJ Abby De La Rosa is reportedly having her 10th child.

Cannon is the father of Twins born in 2011 to his ex-wife Mariah Carey, two more children with Bell, born in 2017 and 2020, and another pair of Twins with De La Rosa, born in 2021.

They had a son with model Alyssa Scott in June 2021, but their baby Zen Cannon died of brain cancer at five months old.

Cannon recently took part in a pregnancy photo shoot with Bell and their two older children, posting footage on his Instagram page.

De La Rosa is also pregnant and although Cannon has not confirmed the news, he is believed to be the father.

Newsweek has reached out to NBA YoungBoy’s representatives for comment.