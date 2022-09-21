Rapper G Herbo will perform at Indiana basketball’s Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7

Indiana has modernized Hoosier Hysteria in a major way with the addition of a popular musical act.

Rapper G Herbo will be performing.

G Herbo is very popular with the Younger crowd — including high school and college Athletes — and considering Hoosier Hysteria is a recruiting tool for Indiana basketball, making it more attractive to recruits is something IU desired.

Hoosier Hysteria will be Friday, Oct. 7. IU’s pro day to have NBA Scouts in for its current players will be on Oct. 7 prior to Hoosier Hysteria.

G Herbo has a number of popular songs in recent years, among them, “TOP,” “Really Like That,” “PTSD,” “Cry No More,” “Statement,” “Who Want Smoke,” and “Break Yoself. “

G Herbo, 26, was born in Chicago. He entered the scene with his first mixtape “Welcome to Fazoland,” and followed it up with several others, including “Ballin Like I’m Kobe.”

His 2020 studio album “PTSD” reached the Billboard top 10.

Some schools have had rappers at basketball Midnight Madness events for years now. Villanova, to look at one successful college basketball program, has had 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Tony Yayo, T-Pain, Trey Songz, Fabolous, Drake, Rick Ross and ScHoolboy Q, going back to 2006.

Indiana this year also modernized the game-day experience with the addition of DJ GNO (pronounced DJ Know) for football and basketball games.

G Herbo has 7.7 million followers on Instagram (nolimitherbo).

Former IU center Thomas Bryant, who goes by nolimittb31 on Twitter, is a G Herbo fan.

The first half of G Herbo’s new double album, Survivor’s Remorse, is scheduled for release on Oct. 7. Survivor’s side is scheduled to come out on Oct. 10, Remorse Side on Oct. 10. That means his Hoosier Hysteria performance will coincide with the release of Survivor’s side.

Behind All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis, other returning starters and the addition of several notable recruits, Indiana is projected to be a Big Ten favorite and has been ranked in the top 10 in the country by some preseason publications and polls.

Rapper G Herbo