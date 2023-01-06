Rapids announce preseason schedule 2023

The Colorado Rapids will head south of the border to begin preparations for the 2023 campaign.

On Thursday, the Rapids announced their six-game preseason schedule, half of which will be played in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, while the other half will be held in Orlando, Fla.

Notably while in Mexico, Colorado will stay and train in the city of just over 1 million people, which has an altitude of slightly higher than Denver (5,971 feet) and will include Friendlies against Liga MX side Querétaro FC as well as Mexican second-division sides Club Celaya FC and CD Mineros de Zacatecas.

Colorado players will report for a first-day check-in Friday and starting the next day at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, will have physicals and fitness testing. The group will remain in Commerce City until Jan. 12, when they will fly to Mexico for the first leg of the preseason.

In Mexico, Colorado will train at Querétaro for a week until facing off against Celaya on Jan. 19, Zacatecas on Jan. 24 and Querétaro on Jan 29. Querétetaro is the same club that was involved in the worst incident of fan violence in Mexican soccer history, which occurred against fellow Liga MX side Atlas last March.

