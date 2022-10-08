Rapid reactions: UNC football leads the Miami Hurricanes, 21-17, at the half

It’s Halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and UNC football leads the Hurricanes, 21-17.

In two quarters of action, redshirt first-year quarterback Drake Maye leads the charge with 294 total yards and two touchdowns already. After leading 21-7, Miami scored a touchdown and intercepted the ball to set up a field goal, making the game much closer going into the break.

Here are the rapid reactions from the first half:

UNC got the quick-scoring start that it was looking for

A great punt by Miami and a false start call against UNC put the Tar Heels in bad field position to start their first drive. However, sophomore running back Caleb Hood pushed the offense out of its own end zone with a couple of bruising runs, which set up Maye for a 74-yard touchdown pass to sophomore JJ Jones.

In its second drive, the offense failed to convert a fourth down on the goal line. However, that aggression seemed to reflect UNC’s mentality headed into this game. By drawing first blood and making Miami play from behind, UNC was able to take control of the game and let its defense settle in.

Maye and company responded on its next drive with a 98-yard march downfield that ended with a touchdown from first-year running back Omarion Hampton to put UNC up two scores.

UNC’s next drive ended with a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Josh Downs. Under pressure, Maye Flipped the ball over the middle to Downs who turned the improbable play into another score.

Despite injuries, UNC’s defense doesn’t look that bad

UNC announced that Graduate nose tackle Ray Vohasek would be out against Miami, as would linebacker Rara Dillworth and cornerback Don Chapman. Despite the missing bodies, the defense continued the relative success it found against Virginia Tech last weekend.

Even after letting the Hurricanes march down the field in its second drive, jack Noah Taylor sacked Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke on third down to force a field goal attempt that was no good.

Van Dyke led the Hurricanes to the goal line in their next drive, but an impressive defensive stand by UNC forced the turnover on Downs to keep Miami scoreless.

UNC’s defensive backs have given up some big plays from the air, but the front seven has played some of its best football of the season. UNC’s defensive line has put pressure on the quarterback and limited the run to stuff several of Miami’s scoring chances.

The Hurricanes matched UNC’s touchdown total in the second quarter, and a Maye interception with under a minute remaining set up Miami with a field goal to end the half.

Caleb Hood looks solid as UNC’s starting running back

Hood started his second-straight game and looked solid in UNC’s first few drives, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and picking up five first downs in the half. Hood is also a reliable receiving target for Maye, having caught four passes for 40 receiving yards.

Hampton — who started the first several games of the year — continued his ongoing slump, rushing for only seven yards on five carries despite picking up a touchdown.

While Maye will always be a Threat with his running ability, Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo still seems as if he is looking for one player to establish himself as the lead back. The only explosive run play to this point has been Maye’s 33-yard scramble in the first quarter.

First-year George Pettaway and junior DJ Jones have seen no snaps to this point.

@LucasThomae

@dthsports | [email protected]