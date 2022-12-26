Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program

RAPID CITY, SD (KEVN) – In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the city’s annual deer harvest plan.

Their goal is to harvest 250 deer to help reduce the population.

The city’s Parks & Recreation director Jeff Biegler said that people can apply to hunt for the program, but they can also donate money to help in the processing of the venison meat.

“Just send a check to the City of Rapid City, send it to the Parks department and we’ll make sure it gets to where it needs to go.”

Aside from controlling the population, it also helps the community in providing the processed meat to Feeding South Dakota to distribute to those in need.

Councilman Pat Jones is an Advocate for the program, and said that the holidays are a time to reflect on doing what we can to help those less fortunate.

“We all talk about having a nice meal around the holidays, but there are a lot of people who can’t have that,” Jones said. ‘So, by donating to help process this meat, you’re helping someone to have that better Christmas dinner, or a better meal in January of February when they need it.’

Feeding South Dakota Communications Director Stacey Andernacht said that these donations have been helpful in keeping South Dakotans fed.

“A program like this where the hunted and harvested deer, elk, bison, are donated to Feeding South Dakota is really impactful,” Andernacht said. ‘People enjoy getting that, especially in a state where hunting is a big sport and a lot of families have grown up on this type of meat. It’s really great to be able to provide that out into our communities across the state.”

Jones said that the deer harvesting program runs until the end of January.

