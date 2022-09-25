Raphino Dominates in Women’s soccer’s Ivy-opening win at Dartmouth

Next Game: Columbia 10/1/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 01 (Sat) / 3:00 PM Columbia History

HANOVER, NH – Brittany Raphino was involved in all four goals in the Brown Women’s soccer team’s 4-1 win at Dartmouth to open Ivy League play Saturday night. The Bears improved to 6-2-1 on the year and 1-0-0 in Ivy play, while the Big Green fell to 5-3-1 and 0-1-0.

She was the last Bear to touch the ball on a Dartmouth own goal in the first half, Assisted on the second, scored the third herself, and Assisted again on the fourth and final Brown goal of the night.

“I’m very happy with the performance today,” head Coach Kia McNeill said. “It was a great start to conference play and the team did a good job of executing the game plan. We made a couple adjustments at Halftime that allowed us to get more pressure on Dartmouth’s backs and create more chances on goal.

“ Brittany Raphino was phenomenal today and showed why she is one of the best players in the country. She had a hand in all four goals, and was tremendous on both sides of the ball. It’s good that we were able to get all the players who traveled into this game, and give everyone a taste of what Ivy League play is like.”

In the ninth minute of action, Raphino won a challenge at midfield, ran onto the ball, and brought it into the box. She tried to thread it through the defense to a teammate, but a Dartmouth defender’s leg got in the way and knocked it into the goal.

Brown doubled its lead early in the second half when Raphino again won a ball, sped her way towards the Big Green’s 18-yard box, and sent a pass across the top of the box to Miya Grant-Clavijo . The sophomore settled the pass with one touch and used the second to send a Rocket on goal that deflected off the crossbar, down and in.

Raphino got one for herself in the 70sth minute when she received a pass just past the midfield line with her back to goal. She turned around a defender, outran multiple Dartmouth players, and took a low, hard shot from 20 yards out that flew by the outstretched Big Green goalie and into the goal.

The fourth Brown goal came in the 77thth minute when Raphino, again sprinting at the defense, left a pass off to the left for Kira Maguire . She got a shot off from just inside the 18 that curled its way into the upper right corner.

Dartmouth got one back in the 87th minute, but at that point the game had already been decided.

Shots were 12-5 in favor of the Bears on the night, with an 8-4 edge in shots on goal. Clare Gagne got the start in goal for Brown and made two saves, while Bella Schopp played the second half and made one.

Raphino’s four points on the night were a season high.

Brown will return home next Saturday, Oct. 1 for its first Ivy League home game of the season at 3 pm against Columbia.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.