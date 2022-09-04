Raphinha and Eric score first competitive goals

Raphinha scored the opening goal on a Stellar night for Barça in Seville, and after scoring twice in the preseason, this was his first for his new club in an official competition.

It may not have been the most beautiful in the world, but they all count. The Brazilian followed Dembélé‘s brilliant run and Lewandowski‘s subsequent shot… and the goal-line clearance landed straight on his head. He was there to nod in an opportunistic goal and his team were a goal to the good.

Raphinha’s first goal for Barça came against Inter Miami in the first game of the US Tour, a 6-0 win for the Catalans, while his second was an Absolute Masterpiece against Real Madrid in a 1-0 win in Las Vegas.

Raphinha also came close to making it two just moments later with a Strike from the edge of the area that went just wide, and it was also his delivery that paved the way for goal number three.

Eric does it too

Jules Kounde met the ball at the far post and headed it straight into the path for somebody else to score his first goal for FC Barcelona. Eric Garcia has been having a wonderful season, and it was very just reward for the Catalan to add his name to the scoresheet on such a fantastic night in the Andalusian capital.

In fact, it wasn’t just his first goal for Barça but also his first as a professional. He never scored for Manchester City, and has never scored for Spain either.

Unfortunately, they took a knock shortly after scoring and had to be taken off.