Rapalje Scores Overtime Goal In 2-1 Thriller Over New England College

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (OCTOBER 22, 2022)- After Carter Rapalje tied the contest early in the third, Rapalje Struck again in overtime and gave the Stonehill College men’s ice hockey a 2-1 win over New England College at the Bridgewater Ice Arena Saturday afternoon.

Scoring

NEC: Anthony Cinato ( Linus Udd Hellgren and David Novotny ), 08:53-1st period

STO: Carter Rapalje (Frank Ireland and Dean Schwenninger), 00:54-3rd period

Carter Raplje (William Tripp), 01:28-overtime

Goaltending

NEC: Spencer Kozlowski (30:49)-21 clay

Andrew Kormos (30:39)-seven saves

STO: Gavin FitzPatrick (61:28)-12 clay

Gavin FitzPatrick’s 12 saves helped the Skyhawks extend their win streak to three (Photo Credit: Saylor Murphy).

The Details

Neither side let the other generate much offense early on thanks to strong defense and goaltending. The Skyhawks had their best look in the first period when Matt Talarico rifled a shot on net but Kormos made the save.

rifled a shot on net but Kormos made the save. However, at 08:53, Hellgren swung the puck over as Cinato as he skated towards the net from the left circle and sent his shot past FitzPatrick for a 1-0 Pilgrims advantage.

As the second period got underway, New England College generated an early powerplay, but the Skyhawks defense and FitzPatrick kept the Pilgrims off the board. Stonehill also had their fair share of powerplays in the second frame (three). The Purple and White had a great scoring opportunity on their third powerplay when Ireland sent a wrister on net, but Kozlowski made the save and maintained the one-goal lead heading into the final period.

Not even a minute into the third (00:54), Schwenninger sent the puck to Ireland who found Rapalje in between both face-off circles. From there, he sent a shot on net but then corralled the puck and sent his rebound past Kozlowski and evened the contest at one.

From there the Pilgrims recorded just five shots on net but FitzPatrick stonewalled each one and kept the Squad within striking distance.

However, with just under a minute left (00:43), New England College had a penalty shot opportunity but FitzPatrick altered the shot enough for it to go wide as both sides headed into overtime knotted at one.

A little over a minute into overtime, Tripp sent the puck on net, and Rapalje and Ireland were in front of the goal and Tripp’s pass found its way to Rapalje’s stick where he tipped the puck past Kozlowski for the game-winner.

Up Next

Stonehill wraps up their home and home with New England College traveling to the Pilgrims on Tuesday, October 25 at 7 pm

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.