East Bay rapper G-Eazy has joined the ownership group of the Oakland Roots SC, the soccer club announced Tuesday.

G-Eazy, born Gerald Early Gillum, is the latest locally raised member of the ownership group after Marshawn Lynch, the former Raiders running back and Oakland native, joined in 2021.

“There are not many things or places that have helped define me and my career more than the city that raised me,” G-Eazy said in a statement.

Since the Roots’ 2019 debut, the team has built a strong fan base through a community-centered approach, and is known for the festive environment at its home field at Laney College near Lake Merritt. Its popular team apparel has been featured in G-Eazy music videos.

The Roots debuted in the second-division USL Championship last year, and in May announced the new Women’s team, Oakland Soul, set to debut in spring 2023.

“What Oakland Roots and Soul are doing for the people of The Town and the community is truly one of a kind and something when asked to be a part of I had to jump in right away,” G-Eazy said.

Santiago Mejia/The Chronicle

G-Eazy was born in Temp, Ariz., and moved to the East Bay with his mother when he was in the first grade. At 14, he started making beats and rapping.

He attended Berkeley High School and later went on to receive a degree in music industry studies from Loyola University in New Orleans — all while making mixtapes and touring.

G-Eazy has gone on to become a successful rapper, headlining sold-out shows across the Bay Area and Entering Billboard’s Top 200 at No. 3 and the R&B/Hip-Hop album chart at No.1 for his debut studio recording “These Things Happen.”

In the Bay Area, G-Eazy launched the Endless Summer Fund in 2018 that provides resources to homeless youth in the region.

“Throughout his entire career he has made it a point to take Oakland and the Bay Area to the Universe. Music is an important part of our culture, and we are excited to have G not only deepen our connection in that space, but we hope to deepen our connection to Oakland, together,” said Edreece Arghandiwal, co-founder and chief marketing Officer of Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul, in a statement.

“We are hella juiced to have G join the ownership group,” he added.

Jessica Flores (she/her) is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @jesssmflores