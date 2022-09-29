Rap Legend Coolio Seen with Kobe Bryant Before the NBA Legend’s Final Game as a Lakers Player in Rare Resurfaced Photo

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Retired after winning five Championships and having a Spectacular career span of 20 years. He had announced on November 29, 2015, that he would be retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season. The Mamba broke the news to the world through a poem ‘Dear Basketball’ is The Players’ Tribune. Not only the poem chronicled his love for the sport, but it also served as a warm farewell to the game. After the news of his retirement went public, fans and the opposing teams alike showered him with adulations and standing ovations throughout his final season.

Prior to his big game, Nike had released a video that served as a tribute to the Lakers legend. The video Featured several personalities such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant and many more. Kobe played his last game on April 13, 2016. As expected, it was arguably a historic day for fans and Kobe himself. The arena witnessed a huge crowd during the Lakers vs Jazz game. The audience had come to watch the Black Mamba work his magic in the court one last time.

Evidently, Kobe didn’t disappoint the spectators as he gave an exceptional performance during the game. Personalities such as Kanye West, former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal, Jay Z, The Weeknd and many more were also in attendance. Among those celebrities was also rapper and record producer Coolio, who passed away recently.

Kobe Bryant poses for a photo with rapper Coolio

It was recently reported by media outlets that rapper Coolio had passed away in Los Angeles. The rapper reportedly died due to cardiac arrest on September 28, 2022. Coolio had turned 59 on August 1st, 2022. After the news spread among people, fans and members of the music industry have come forth to mourn his death and offer condolences. Fans shared their memories and old photos of the rapper. Amidst those posts, a rare photo of the rapper and NBA Legend Kobe Bryant resurfaced on Twitter.

The photo was uploaded on September 29, 2022 and the caption read – ‘Coolio pre-game with Kobe on the night of his final game as a Laker (2016)’. Apparently, the photo was taken on the night of Kobe’s last game, probably a few hours before the game had started. The Los Angeles Lakers star dominated the court that night. He had an impressive score of 60 points and made the winning shot with just 31.6 seconds on the clock. They had scored a total of 15 points of the Lakers’ total final 17 points.

It is heartbreaking that both stars who are considered Legends of their respective fields are no longer with us. But their work will live on through generations.