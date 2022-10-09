Rantoul/PBL soccer ties 3-3 with Centennial

CHAMPAIGN – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer team tied 3-3 with Champaign Centennial on Saturday.

“The kids played great,” Rantoul/PBL Coach Julia Bleich said. “We were so close to winning.”

The Eagles (3-11-1) trailed 3-1 at Halftime as Jeferson Soto scored Rantoul/PBL’s Lone first-half goal.

In the second half, Chris Gonzalez scored two goals, including one with Willian Molina providing the assist, to tie the match.

The Eagles had five shots on goal. Aaron Casco had 15 keeper saves.

Elisha Guhl and Brady Young each had five tackles while Gonzalez and Eliud Echeverria each had three tackles. Guhl also had three interceptions while Niko Varon had two interceptions.

Rantoul/PBL 3, Centennial 3

RPBL 1 2 — 3

CENT 3 0 — 3

Rantoul/PBL stats

Goals – Chris Gonzalez 2, Jefferson Soto 1.

Assists – Willian Molina 1.

Shots on goal – Chris Gonzalez 2, Elisha Guhl 1, Niko Varon 1, Eliud Echeverria 1, Elisha Guhl.

Keeper saves – Aaron Casco 15.

Tackles – Elisha Guhl 5, Brady Young 5, Eliud Echeverria 3, Chris Gonzalez 3, Willian Molina 2, Jeferson Soto 2, Estevan Aguayo 2, Miguel Hernandez 1, Niko Varon 1.

Interceptions – Elisha Guhl 3, Niko Varon 2, Chris Gonzalez 1, Brady Young 1, Willian Molina 1.