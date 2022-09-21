Rantoul/PBL boys golf places second in Illini Prairie Conference Meet

RANTOUL – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished second in the Illini Prairie Conference Meet on Tuesday.

The Eagles shot a 332, one stroke ahead of third-place finisher St. Joseph-Ogden and 15 strokes behind Champion Monticello.

Ethan Donaldson placed third with a score of 77. Alex Warner finished 13thth with a score of 82 while Mason Uden finished 17th with a score of 84, Ross Gawenda finished 27th with a score of 89, Justin Merrill finished 31stSt with a score of 91 and Eli Baker finished 48th with a score of 124.

On the girls’ side, Rantoul/PBL finished third with a score of 458 behind Bloomington Central Catholic (356) and Prairie Central (389).

Jordyn Goss finished 14thth with a score of 106 while Bren Henry finished 19th with a time of 112, Mady Kaiser finished 23rdrd with a time of 117, Katelynn Graham finished 26thth with a time of 123 and Ally Wright finished 29thth with a time of 130.

ILLINI PRAIRIE CONFERENCE MEET

At Rantoul

BOYS

Team scores

1. Monticello, 317; 2. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 332; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 333; 4. St. Thomas More, 338; 5. Prairie Central, 339; 6. Bloomington Central Catholic, 344; 7. Pontiac, 347; 8. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 354.

Top individuals

1. Will Ross (MON) 73; 2. Carson Friedman (PC) 76; 3. Ethan Donaldson (RPBL) 77; 4. Luke Markley (IVC) 77; 5. Ashten Cafarelli (SJO) 77; 6. Wilson Kirby (STM) 79; 7. Maddux Quick (MON) 80; 8. Michael Kuska (PON) 80; 9. Connor Campbell (BCC) 81; 10. Jacob Kern (SJO) 81.

Rantoul/PBL results – 13. Alex Warner, 82; 17. Mason Uden, 84; 27. Ross Gawenda, 89; 31. Justin Merrill, 91; 48. Eli Baker, 124.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Bloomington Central Catholic, 356; 2. Prairie Central, 389; 3. Rantoul/PBL, 458; 4. Monticello, 460; 5. St. Thomas More, 464; 6. Pontiac, 486.

Top individuals

1. Grace Gilpin (BCC) 78; 2. Morgan Grant (IVC) 83; 3. Emme Hurie (BCC) 92; 4. Clare Vogel (BCC) 92; 5. Lucy Whitfill (PC) 94; 6. Sophia Henderson (BCC) 94; 7. Emma Compton (PC) 96; 8. Taylor Kafer (PC) 97; 9. Jaycee Tibbitts (BCC) 101; 10. Kaylee Skaggs (PC) 102.

Rantoul/PBL results – 14. Jordyn Goss, 106; 19. Bren Henry, 112; 23. Maddy Kaiser, 117; 26. Katelynn Graham, 123; 29. Ally Wright, 130.