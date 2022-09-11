Rantoul/PBL boys golf places 15th in Mattoon Invitational

MATTOON – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team placed 15thth in the Mattoon Golf Invitational held Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles shot a 665 through the 38-team tournament.

Ethan Donaldson led Rantoul/PBL with a score of 162 while Ross Gawenda shot a 166, Alex Warner shot a 169, Mason Uden shot a 171, Justin Merrill shot a 180 and Rennick Riddle shot a 184.

MATTOON BOYS GOLF INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Effingham St. Anthony, 613; 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 619; 3. Edwardsville, 630; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 640; 5. Springfield, 643; 6. Mattoon, 648; 7. Pekin, 644; 8. Quincy Notre Dame, 649; 9. Chatham Glenwood, 653; 10. Champaign Central, 654; 11. Normal, 652; 12. Normal U-High, 662; 13. Marmion Academy, 663; 14. Mount Zion, 664; 15. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 665; 16. Monticello; 669; 17. Bloomington Central Catholic, 670; Litchfield, 667; 18. Alton Marquette, 683; 18. Maroa-Forsyth, 683; 18. Charleston, 683; 21. East Peoria, 685; Massac County, 686; 22. Olney Richland County, 690; 23. Bloomington, 698; 24. Williamsville, 701; 25. Normal West, 702; 26. Quincy, 710; 27. St. Thomas More, 716; 28. Paris, 719; 29. Mount Carmel, 720; 30. Centralia, 721; 31. Clinton, 729; 32. Effingham, 730; 33. Teutopolis, 733; 34. Vandalia, 746; 35. Decatur St. Teresa, 753; 36. Hillsboro, 763; 37. Lincoln, 783; 38. Champaign Centennial, 915;

Top individuals

1. Connor McCall (VAN) 142; 2. Peyton Woods (SPR) 146; 3. Tug Schwab (LIT) 148; 4. Reis Claybrooke (MS) 149; 5. Wilson Kirby (STM) 149; 6. Preston Phillips (ESA) 150; 7. Regan Kone (MARM) 150; 8. Mason Lewis (EDW) 151; 9. Alex Nealis (Olney) 151; 10. Nick Callucchia (SHG) 152.

