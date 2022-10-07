Rankings, mock drafts and sleepers
Whether you are dipping your toes into Fantasy basketball for the first time or are a longtime Fantasy hoops veteran, the 2022-23 ESPN Fantasy Basketball draft kit has everything you need to Crush your drafts.
From rankings and profiles to sleepers, breakouts and busts, we’ve got you covered from every angle, all in one convenient place.
Create, reactivate or join a league today!
The latest
André Snellings’ Ultimate Draft Board
André Snellings crunches the numbers and highlights the best spots to draft key players throughout your Fantasy basketball draft.
Top category Specialists
Need a specialist to help out in a category or two in your Fantasy basketball league? Here are the ones Eric Moody recommends.
Second-year breakout candidates
Which up-and-coming players have a strong chance of making more noise in their second season? Eric Moody Highlights five players to watch.
When to draft Kyrie, Zion, Simmons and AD
Our Fantasy basketball experts explain their draft-day approaches with Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Opportunity knocks on Lottery bound teams
Jim McCormick identifies which players have an opportunity to accumulate more stats for Fantasy in the 2022-23 season.
Eric Karabell’s ‘Do Draft’ list
Which players should you try to land in your Fantasy basketball draft? Eric Karabell Highlights the ones who should be on your radar.
Eric Karabell’s ‘Do Not Draft’ list
Winning your Fantasy basketball league means making the right Picks while avoiding the wrong ones. Karabell cuts through the hype to bring you the players he’s avoiding this year.
How to have fun and win your league
Want to put yourself in a position to win your Fantasy basketball league? André Snellings lays out what you need to do.
Who’s the best draft option after Nikola Jokic in points, category and roto leagues?
This season, Fantasy basketball drafts really start at pick No. 2. ESPN’s Fantasy experts debate the best options once Jokic is off the board.
Five NBA Rookies to draft and nine others to keep an eye on
André Snellings breaks down the top Rookies in the NBA from a Fantasy perspective and gives his players to watch heading into the 2022-23 season.
Five players to target in the middle rounds
John Cregan Highlights five players to target after the early rounds who can help you win your league in 2022-23.
Is drafting Zion worth the risk this season?
After missing all of the last NBA season, Zion Williamson is a risky Fantasy option heading into 2022-23. But at what point is the risk worth taking?
These players increased their Fantasy value most during the summer league
André Snellings takes a look at the players whose stock increased the most due to their impressive play during the NBA’s summer league.
Mock drafts
Fantasy basketball mock draft: 10-team, head-to-head points
Which position is scarcest this season? Where were Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving picked? We have the results and key takeaways.
Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team, head-to-head points
Who were the best values in the middle and late rounds?
Rankings
Top 200 H2H points rankings
André Snellings Ranks his top 200 players for Fantasy basketball Leagues that use head-to-head points scoring systems.
Top 200 H2H category rankings
Eric Moody reveals his top 200 players for Fantasy basketball Leagues that use head-to-head categories scoring systems.
Player projections and profiles
Sortable player projections
Every point, rebound, steal, 3-pointer, block, turnover, steal, shot and free throw taken makes a difference in fantasy. We have them all projected for you right here.
Tools
Create a league | Get the league back together | Join a league
Create, reactivate or join a league today!
Mock draft lobby
Take part in some mock drafts to work out the kinks before your real ones. Practice makes perfect.
Average draft position/live draft results
Get a leg up on your opponents by knowing where each player is being selected in ESPN drafts so you can get the best value possible.
ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101 – How to play
Thinking about trying out Fantasy basketball for the first time this season? Here is everything you need to know so you can join in on the fun.
Analytics Glossary
Wondering what things such as eFG%, pace, usage rate and CARMELO mean? Seth Walder explains each notable NBA advanced analytics term so you can make the most of them in fantasy.
.