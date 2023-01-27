Rankings locked in as district tourneys approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 26 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday.

News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings

Rank, school, record, classification

1. (1) Mandarin (16-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Chiles, Englewood (twice), Fleming Island, Nease, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: The Mustangs last played on Jan. 19, an 8-0 win over Paxon. They’re off until a Tuesday District 1-7A semifinal against Atlantic Coast. A win there and then it’s a final against either No. 2 Bartram Trail or No. 3 Creekside. This district is Wicked tough. Antonio Mancinotti has been Sensational this season (28 goals, 17 assists) and Adis Mesic (22 goals, 27 assists) is right there, too.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (11-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, Menendez, Nease, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: The Bears are No. 2 for the second straight week. They played just once since our last Super 6, a 5-1 win over a good Menendez team. Big tests up next. On Tuesday, it’s a District 1-7A semifinal against No. 3 Creekside. A win there and it’s a likely Showdown against No. 1 Mandarin, a team that the Bears tied 1-all back in December.

3. (4) Creekside (15-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Fleming Island, Menendez, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: The Knights are riding an 11-game unbeaten streak. They haven’t played since a 2-1 win over St. Augustine on Jan. 19. On Tuesday, it’s a District 1-7A semifinal against No. 2 Bartram Trail.

4. (4) Ponte Vedra (10-2-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Englewood, Menendez, Oakleaf.

Glance: The Sharks routed Fletcher 5-0 in their lone game since our last Super 6. Rival Nease is next up on Monday in the District 3-6A semifinals. A win there and it’s Fleming Island or Oakleaf in the final.

5. (5) Fleming Island (12-3-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Buchholz, Columbia, Oakleaf, Seabreeze.

Glance: The Golden Eagles dropped a number on First Coat in their Lone match since our last Super 6 (12-0). They’re in action next against Oakleaf in the District 3-6A semifinals. Then, it’s either Ponte Vedra or Nease in the title game should Fleming Island beat the Knights.

6. (6) Bishop Kenny (11-2-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Duval Charter, Flagler Palm Coast, Menendez, Nease, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Crusaders were off since our last Super 6. They’ve won six straight. Kenny opens the District 4-4A tournament on Monday against Westside. It’ll be either Beachside or Tocoi Creek in the Finals if the Crusaders win.

Others

Atlantic Coast (8-6-4, Class 7A); Beachside (5-4-6, Class 4A); Bolles (7-7-2, Class 3A); Christ’s Church (9-6, Class 2A); Columbia (8-7-2, Class 5A); Crescent City (14-2-4, Class 3A); Duval Charter (8-6-5, independent); Englewood (11-6-1 Class 5A); Matanzas (7-4-2, Class 5A); Menendez (8-6-3, Class 5A); Nease (9-3-4, Class 6A); Oakleaf (8-3-1, Class 6A); Providence (7-2-3, Class 3A); St. Joseph (7-2-5, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (5-5-3, Class 4A); Wolfson (9-6-3, Class 3A); Yule (13-2-1, Class 3A).