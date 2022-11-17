Ranking top New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL draft needs, starting at QB

We’re still months away from the 2022 season finale, but it’s already clear that the New Orleans Saints will have many difficult decisions ahead of them come the offseason. Their roster needs work at a variety of positions, and there are real questions about whether they have the right coaches to get back to their winning ways.

While the Saints are going to be without their best draft asset after trading their 2023 first round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ll still have selections in other rounds to help improve the team. And they’re always active in free agency. For now, here is our ranking of the Saints’ top NFL draft needs: