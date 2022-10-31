Ranking Top Five Halloween Basketball Shoes

Halloween is a great holiday for many reasons. In addition to the candy and costumes, basketball is always on television. Brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma use the opportunity to preview some of their more festive sneakers.

Over the years, NBA players have debuted very creative hoop shoes on the spookiest night of the year. Below are our rankings for the top five Halloween-themed performance basketball shoes.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button