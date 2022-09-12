Ranking top 5 SEC football transfer Portal performances in Week 2

While some SEC football teams rode their transfer Portal stars to layup wins against FCS underdogs, schools such as Arkansas and Kentucky turned Portal performances into wins that vaulted them into the top 10.

Arkansas beat South Carolina 44-30 thanks in part to 22 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception by first-year transfer Portal additions on defense, and Kentucky took down Florida 26-16 while benefiting from a transfer Portal interception return for a touchdown.

Here are this week’s rankings of the top transfer Portal performers in the SEC.

Transfer Portal team stats: Offense

Team Pass Yards Rush Yards Receiving Yards Total TDs Alabama 0 (0) 22 (115) 84 (124) 1 (3) Arkansas 0 (0) 11 (9) 75 (160) 0 (1) Auburn 1 (101) 61 (137) 13 (13) 0 (0) Florida 0 (0) 62 (137) 42 (123) 0 (1) Georgia 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Kentucky 0 (0) 11 (11) 0 (136) 0 (0) LSU 137 (346) 69 (206) 38 (52) 2 (3) Mississippi State 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (23) 0 (0) Missouri 0 (34) 29 (171) 15 (58) 1 (3) Be Miss 182 (336) 115 (295) 158 (270) 4 (6) South Carolina 376 (603) -23 (-32) 257 (319) 1 (1) Tennessee 0 (0) 0 (-18) 58 (100) 1 (1) Texas A&M 0 (23) 0 (11) 0 (0) 0 (0) Vanderbilt 0 (0) 5 (12) 27 (27) 0 (1) Weekly total (season total); total TDs = rushing + receiving

Ole Miss leads the way in rushing yards (115) and touchdowns (four) again thanks to a group effort from its transfer quarterback, running backs, receivers and tight ends. But this week South Carolina pushed way ahead with the most passing yards (376) and receiving yards (257) thanks to a huge day from former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, albeit in a losing effort.

Georgia, Mississippi State and Texas A&M did not have any transfer Portal players contribute to the stat sheet.

Transfer Portal team stats: Defense

Team Tackles TFLs Sacks FFs INTs Alabama 0 (2) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Arkansas 22 (46) 4 (7.5) 3 (5.5) 3 (4) 1 (2) Auburn 5 (5) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Florida 0 (2) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Georgia 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Kentucky 2 (8) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 1 (1) LSU 21 (39) 1 (1) 1 (1) 1 (1) 0 (0) Mississippi State 6 (10) 0 (1) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Missouri 17 (35) 0 (3.5) 0 (2.5) 1 (1) 0 (2) Be Miss 18 (51) 3 (11) 2 (6) 0 (0) 2 (2) South Carolina 6 (11) 0 (0.5) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Tennessee 3 (11) 1 (1) 1 (1) 0 (0) 0 (0) Texas A&M 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Vanderbilt 10 (18) 0.5 (2.5) 0.5 (1.5) 0 (0) 0 (0) Weekly total (season total)

Arkansas and LSU were the two teams that broke 20 transfer tackles this weekend with Ole Miss and Missouri falling just short. Ole Miss’ Defenders still found plenty of play-making success with three tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions, coming up just behind Arkansas as the most successful crop of transfer Defenders in Week 2.

SEC’s top 5 transfer players: Week 2

Well. 5: Kentucky DB Keidron Smith

Smith, one of the few transfers who left Ole Miss instead of joining the Rebels, made only one tackle against Florida but made the play of the game with a 65-yard interception returned for a touchdown to give Kentucky’s its decisive lead.

Well. 4: LSU QB Jayden Daniels

LSU Barely used its transfer quarterback from Arizona State − he played only 21 snaps − but Daniels was just about perfect. He was 10-for-11 passing with 137 yards and three touchdowns and rushed three times for 18 yards and a score. Daniels played only one drive into the second quarter before calling it a day.

Well. 3: South Carolina WR Antwane Wells Jr.

Wells, a former James Madison standout, made his SEC debut in style. They caught eight passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, a 62-yard score in the third quarter.

Well. 2: Ole Miss TE Michael Trigg

As Bizarre as it sounds, Trigg’s day probably should’ve been better. The former USC Recruit caught five passes for 28 yards with three touchdowns, but he was also tackled inside the 1-yard line to prevent him from setting an Ole Miss single-game receiving touchdowns record.

Well. 1: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Sanders has hit his stride since leaving Alabama for Arkansas. The linebacker made 11 tackles with three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup against South Carolina. He now leads the SEC in sacks and forced fumbles and ranks second in tackles for loss.

Honorable mentions: Alabama running back Jahymr Gibbs (96 all-purpose yards, TD), Arkansas DB Dwight McGlothern (4 tackles, INT), Ole Miss DB Isheem Young (4 tackles, INT)

