Ranking top 3 teams in play for 4-star G Bronny James

The 2023 NCAA Basketball is just about handled when it comes to the top prospects. According to 247sportsComposite, the top 80 prospects have all either found a college home or in the case of top-5 wing Mutas Buzelis, are going pro. The one exception is Bronny James, who might not be the best overall player in the class but is easily the most known.

For the few that don’t know, Bronny is the son of future NBA Hall of Famer and basketball GOAT (depending on where you side on the debate between him and Michael Jordan), LeBron James. There are many sons of former NBA players, but especially in this social media era, there’s never been one with so much anticipation as LeBron’s kids. Plus, there’s another one on the way is Bryce James, part of the 2025 future class.

Bronny is a fairly good player, a Consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 class. Ranked in the top 40 overall, he’s a 6’3 combo guard that’s comfortable playing both on and off the ball. He plays for Sierra Canyon High School and has been part of many high-profile matchups against other top-tier recruits.

James is a quality passer like his father but may be an even better pure shooter. That combination makes for an effective lead guard at the college game. And a recent news alert has just three programs in the mix to land him in Oregon, USC, and Ohio State.

Which of them makes sense for the four-star prospect? Here’s a closer look at the overall roster, coaching situation, and pros and cons of joining each of those respective programs.