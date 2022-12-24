Ranking top 2023 football signing classes after final day
The 2022 early signing period took place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting signing class.
The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.
2022 early signing period: Tracking Tennessee’s signees
“It’s been a lot of fun going through the process with these guys,” Heupel said Wednesday. “We believe in, obviously, their athleticism but just as importantly who they are. I’d like to thank their families for entrusting us with their sons for the next three to five years. I want to congratulate our staff. That’s our full-time coaches, everybody inside the building, our personnel department, our on-campus Recruiters and our training staff. It takes everybody inside the building to recruit elite players. I’m really proud of the effort that everybody put into it. I think it speaks to who we are.
“Also, a thank you to all the high school coaches in this state, but also everywhere we’ve been for receiving us and our coaches the right way and helping us navigate the process. For those that we ended up signing somebody from, thank you for, again, just trusting us, who we are, what we’re about and where this program is heading as you sent your players to us.”
Following the final day during the early signing period, Vols Wire looks at the top 25 classes as ranked on the 247Sports composite. The top 25 classes are listed below.
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
328.97 points
For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
311.80 points
For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire
Texas
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
301.59 points
For more on Texas visit Longhorns Wire
Miami
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
294.85 points
Oklahoma
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
289.69 points
For more on Oklahoma visit Sooners Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
287.66 points
For more on Ohio State visit Buckeyes Wire
LSU
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
286.27 points
For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
279.94 points
For more on Notre Dame visit Fighting Irish Wire
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
277.39 points
PHOTOS: Nico Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee for Orange Bowl practices
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
275.47 points
For more on Clemson visit Clemson Wire
Oregon
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
273.59 points
For more on Oregon visit Ducks Wire
Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
272.71 points
For more on Florida visit Gators Wire
Texas A&M
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
266.68 points
For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire
Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
266.43 points
For more on Penn State visit the Nittany Lions Wire
USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
264.79 points
For more on USC visit Trojans Wire
South Carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
244.27 points
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
239.19 points
For more on Michigan visit Wolverines Wire
TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
236.25 points
Florida State
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
233.55 points
Auburn
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
233.42 points
For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire
Arkansas
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
226.46 points
For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire
Utah
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
225.29 points
Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
220.79 points
Mississippi State
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
220.45 points
Michigan State
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
218.81 points
For more on Michigan State visit Spartans Wire
Story Originally appeared on Vols Wire