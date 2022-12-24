Ranking top 2023 football signing classes after final day

The 2022 early signing period took place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting signing class.

The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.

2022 early signing period: Tracking Tennessee’s signees

“It’s been a lot of fun going through the process with these guys,” Heupel said Wednesday. “We believe in, obviously, their athleticism but just as importantly who they are. I’d like to thank their families for entrusting us with their sons for the next three to five years. I want to congratulate our staff. That’s our full-time coaches, everybody inside the building, our personnel department, our on-campus Recruiters and our training staff. It takes everybody inside the building to recruit elite players. I’m really proud of the effort that everybody put into it. I think it speaks to who we are.

“Also, a thank you to all the high school coaches in this state, but also everywhere we’ve been for receiving us and our coaches the right way and helping us navigate the process. For those that we ended up signing somebody from, thank you for, again, just trusting us, who we are, what we’re about and where this program is heading as you sent your players to us.”

Following the final day during the early signing period, Vols Wire looks at the top 25 classes as ranked on the 247Sports composite. The top 25 classes are listed below.

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

328.97 points

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

311.80 points

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

301.59 points

Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

294.85 points

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

289.69 points

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

287.66 points

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

286.27 points

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

279.94 points

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

277.39 points

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

275.47 points

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

273.59 points

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

272.71 points

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

266.68 points

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

266.43 points

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

264.79 points

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

244.27 points

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

239.19 points

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

236.25 points

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

233.55 points

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

233.42 points

Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

226.46 points

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

225.29 points

Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

220.79 points

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

220.45 points

Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

218.81 points

