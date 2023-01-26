NFL free agents 2023: Ranking top 10 Offensive linemen Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have multiple positions that need addressing this offseason, but there’s little doubt the primary area of ​​concern is the Offensive line.

The top priority heading into 2023 should be putting third-year quarterback Mac Jones in a position to succeed. While it couldn’t hurt to get him another Weapon or two, adding protection up front is imperative, particularly at the tackle position.

Fortunately for New England, there are a few intriguing options to consider in free agency. Here’s a look at the top 10 Offensive linemen set to hit the market this spring.

Age: 34

Beachum did his part for the lowly Arizona Cardinals in 2022. The veteran tackle enjoyed another stellar season as a pass blocker and recorded more than 1,100 snaps. He’s a model of consistency, and that should make him an attractive option this spring.

Age: 28

Pocic enjoyed a career year with the Cleveland Browns as both pass blocker and run blocker in 2023. Assuming Jason Kelce retires or re-signs with Philadlephia, he’s unquestionably the top center set to become available in free agency.

Age: 28

Risner was one of the few bright spots for the Denver Broncos last season and is among the top guards available this spring. He’s a solid pass-protector who can step in and immediately help stabilize an Offensive line.

Age: 29

Injuries have been a concern for Seumalo over the last few years, but he bounced back as one of the Philadelphia Eagles’ most consistent linemen in 2022. As long as the injury woes are in the past, he’ll be an asset to any o -line in 2023 and beyond.

Age: 25

Taylor did an outstanding job protecting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed pressure on just 2.5% of dropbacks, the third-lowest mark among tackles in the NFL. Although run blocking leaves plenty to be desired, Taylor’s pass-protection makes him one of the most intriguing options available.

5. Jason Kelce, C

Age: 35

There’s a high chance Kelce decides to call it a career after 12 NFL seasons, all spent with the Eagles. If the fan favorite doesn’t retire, he’ll likely sign a one-year deal to retire in Philly. The Veteran will earn plenty of attention in free agency if he makes the surprising decision to test the market.

Age: 28

McGary is a candidate for the franchise tag, but if he does become a free agent, he’ll be among the most coveted tackles on the market. The 2019 first-rounder is an outstanding run blocker who starred on the run-heavy Atlanta Falcons o-line in 2022. If he can continue to improve in pass protection, the sky is the limit.

3. Ben Powers, OG

Age: 26

Powers was among the top pass-protectors last season with the Baltimore Ravens. The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder didn’t allow a sack the entire season and while he isn’t the best run blocker, he’s still the top guard available this spring.

Age: 28

McGlinchey has dealt with some nagging injuries since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, including a torn quad in 2021. He resumed his role as a quality, consistent right tackle with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 and should be a top option for teams looking for help up front.

1. Orlando Brown, OT

Age: 27

Brown was franchise-tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason and threatened to hold out for the 2022 campaign. He ultimately opted to play and struggled out of the gate, but reasserted himself as one of the game’s top left tackles over the second half of the season. He’s the top lineman set to hit free agency.