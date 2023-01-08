Ranking top 10 college football teams by 2022 average home attendance

The 2022 college football regular season is in the books, and with most teams moving on to 2023, we now know which teams had the most fans packing into the stands.

Of course, not all things are created equal, as some schools have bigger Stadiums than others, but attendance certainly can accurately determine fan excitement for any given year.

Naturally, those with the larger stadiums were near the top, but some in the middle were separated by just a handful of fans. With that in mind, which schools had the highest attendance? Here are the top 10 programs in all of college football in terms of average game attendance in the regular season.

Florida Gators

Syndication: Gator Sports

Average attendance: 87,180

Georgia Bulldogs

Syndication: Online Athens

Average attendance: 92,746

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance: 97,213

Alabama Crimson Tide

Bryce Young Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance: 98,981

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Average attendance: 100,242

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Average attendance: 100,532

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Average attendance: 100,596

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Average attendance: 104,663

Penn State Nittany Lions

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Average attendance: 107,379

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Average attendance: 110,246

