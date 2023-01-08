Ranking top 10 college football teams by 2022 average home attendance
The 2022 college football regular season is in the books, and with most teams moving on to 2023, we now know which teams had the most fans packing into the stands.
Of course, not all things are created equal, as some schools have bigger Stadiums than others, but attendance certainly can accurately determine fan excitement for any given year.
Naturally, those with the larger stadiums were near the top, but some in the middle were separated by just a handful of fans. With that in mind, which schools had the highest attendance? Here are the top 10 programs in all of college football in terms of average game attendance in the regular season.
Florida Gators
Syndication: Gator Sports
Average attendance: 87,180
Georgia Bulldogs
Syndication: Online Athens
Average attendance: 92,746
Texas A&M Aggies
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Average attendance: 97,213
Alabama Crimson Tide
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Average attendance: 98,981
Texas Longhorns
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Average attendance: 100,242
Tennessee Volunteers
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Average attendance: 100,532
LSU Tigers
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Average attendance: 100,596
Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Average attendance: 104,663
Penn State Nittany Lions
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Average attendance: 107,379
Michigan Wolverines
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Average attendance: 110,246
Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire