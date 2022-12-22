Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season: Jets, Seahawks shine bright

The Chiefs have been able to reign over the AFC West for seven consecutive seasons thanks partially to their ability to plug and play young players into their system. And that’s been no less true in 2022.

Defensively, pass rusher George Karlaftis (Round 1, No. 30 overall) and cover Corners Trent McDuffie (Round 1, No. 21), Joshua Williams (Round 4, No. 135) and Jaylen Watson (Round 7, No. 243) have played like starters since Day 1. Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has unleashed the newbies in an aggressive scheme that encourages Defenders to play fast and free between the lines. Karlaftis, meanwhile, has flourished as a pass-rush specialist on the edge. Although his numbers are not eye-popping (3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six passes defended), the Relentless effort from the first-year defender has keyed the Chiefs’ solid defensive showing this season (ranked No. 14 overall).

The Chiefs’ young cornerback trio has also thrived in a man-heavy scheme that leaves the Defenders isolated on the perimeter. McDuffie, Williams and Watson have shown solid cover skills and playmaking ability after working through some rough patches. The improvement on the island will enable Kansas City to expand its call sheet heading into the postseason.

On offense, receiver Skye Moore (Round 2, No. 54) and running back Isiah Pacheco (Round 7, No. 259) have enjoyed solid rookie campaigns. Although Moore (18 catches, 212 yards, zero touchdowns) has not put up the numbers that Fantasy footballers might have expected when he was drafted, the Speedy WR4 has shown potential (11.8 yards per catch) when the ball has headed in his direction. Pacheco has crushed it as the Chiefs’ RB1/return specialist. He’s logged at least 66 rushing yards in each of the Chiefs’ last six games; with a strong finish, the Rookie could secure the job for the foreseeable future.