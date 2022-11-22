Ranking the top 5 richest NBA coaches in the 2022-23 season, featuring Doc Rivers, Steve Kerr and more

Over the course of the last few decades, the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement has resulted in both coaches and players earning more than ever. Fans may remember that when Shaquille O’Neal signed a deal with the Lakers in 1996 worth $121 million, it was the biggest deal in league history. Fast forward 25 years and now the biggest contract in league history is Nikola Jokic’s $270 million deal.

The league has come a long way, and so has its pay. Today, we’re going to be breaking down the five richest NBA coaches based on net worth.

#5, Nick Nurse net worth: $3 million