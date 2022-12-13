Ranking the South Shore’s top high school boys basketball teams

Last winter, there was a ton of good boys high school basketball on the South Shore.

Nobody was better than BC High, which finished as undefeated Division 1 state champions. Randolph nearly matched that feat as the Blue Devils dropped their opener and then proceeded to win out. Randolph’s season was capped with a Div. 4 state titles.

North Quincy, Scituate and Pembroke battled all season for the top spot in the Patriot League Fisher Division (that shouldn’t change this winter). Look for Hanover to join in that conversation this winter.

But that’s all in the past now. We’re on to a new season and there are plenty of unknowns. Look for some of the familiar programs to grace this list, but there could be some surprise teams to keep an eye on, too.

1. Brockton

The Boxers are led by Cam Monteiro, who might be the best multi-sport athlete in the area. The football star has several Div. 1 college offer and he averaged 18 points and 6 assists per game for the Boxers last fall. Last season, the Boxers had a slow start thanks to several COVID interruptions. Once Brockton hit its groove, it was a tough team to beat. As a No. 26 seed, the Boxers reached the Div. 1 Round of 16. Dominick Hopkins is a returning starter, but the rest of the rotation will be relatively new this winter. The Boxers will learn a lot about themselves this week with games against fellow Div. 1 hopefuls Hingham (Wednesday) and BC High (Saturday).

2. Pembroke

The Titans came out of nowhere to finish 17-3 and claim their first Outright league title since 2009. Pembroke won’t be sneaking up on anybody this season. Three league all-stars are back (Brady Spencer, Joey Dwyer, Devanti Perry) and it’s Year 2 under Coach Matt Vincenzi. Spencer is one of the favorites to win league MVP after averaging 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a junior. Dwyer is a lights-out shooter, and Perry is a classic pass-first point guard. The Titans got a taste of the tournament last season, but hopes are even higher this season.

3. BC High

It’s a whole new starting five for the Eagles. All-Scholastics Mahari Guerrier, Mike Loughnane, Greg Cooper and Will Doyle have all graduated. Still, Coach Bill Loughnane is one of the best coaches around. It’ll be a tall task to replace last year’s seniors, but this is a program with a winning DNA. “Last year, I wasn’t a leader but the older guys taught me how to be a leader. So this year I’m trying to be a leader and do the same thing,” said guard Ivan Yhomby, who is a name to watch.

4. Archbishop Williams

The Bishops clearly have been on the upswing the last few years and they bring back a lot of talent from last year’s team, which made the Div. 3 Round of 16. Josh Campbell, a Plymouth resident, is one of the best Athletes in the area and he’s coming off a big junior season (18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks per game). Junior guard Tristan Rodriques transferred to Archies from Braintree and he was a two-year starter for the Wamps. The Catholic Central League is one of the toughest pound-for-pound leagues around, plus the Bishops are scheduled to play in some top-notch tournaments.

5. North Quincy

Daithi Quinn is gone, but I still have a lot of faith in this team. As a sophomore, Quinn was the Patriot League Fisher Division MVP with averages of 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals, but he is now playing at Tabor Academy. Zach Taylor is a big returner, and he really picked up his play in the state tournament. Sophomore point guard Kobe Nguyen played really well as a freshman. Nate Caldwell and Dylan Clifford also logged big minutes last season.

6. Hingham

The Harbormen have been one of the area’s most consistent winners over the last five seasons. The Patriot League Keenan Division is always a battle with Whitman-Hanson, and Plymouth North might be a dark horse this season. Last year’s league MVP Nick Johannes has graduated, but Liam McBride is back for his senior season after averaging 17.8 points per game last season. Chase Mello showed a lot of promise as a sophomore. Look for Hingham to be a little more balanced this season.

7. Cardinal Spellman

The Cardinals overcame a slow start last season to earn a spot in the Div. 3 tournaments. Spellman won a preliminary-round game before falling to Old Rochester Regional in the Round of 32. The Cardinals are led by their three senior captains – Jaydan Exalus, Kristian Simpson and Luke McSharry – who are all third-year varsity players. Exalus is a returning All-Scholastic and averaged 18 points per game last winter.

8. Hanover

The Hawks won a Div. 3 preliminary-round games last season before getting bounced in the Round of 32. Seniors Jake Peterson and David Quinlan are returning league all-stars. Peterson might have the best blend of shooting and size (6-5) in the area while Quinlan is coming off a stellar football season and averaged nearly 15 rebounds per game as a junior. Friday’s game against North Quincy could reveal a lot about both teams.

9. Norwell

There’s no doubt that John Willis is one of the best basketball coaches in the area. (There are a ton of those in the South Shore League.) Matt Leaver is a huge returner for the Clippers; he averaged a double-double last season and stands at 6-5. There’s a lot of change in the South Shore League this winter, so the Clippers having a little bit more continuity than most could spell big things.

10. Randolph

The Blue Devils were absolutely dominant last season, winning their final 23 games of the season en route to a Div. 4 state titles. Marquis White and Lenny Tangishaka both transferred to Thayer, and Coach Kalon Jenkins won’t be on the sidelines this winter, although he expects to return next season. Dan Kiser, a longtime assistant coach, will serve as the interim head coach this season. The cupboard isn’t totally empty. Dylan Swinton, Isiah Michel and Cam Rainford all return with varsity experience.

On the bubble: Bridgewater-Raynham, Cohasset, Scituate, Marshfield, Whitman-Hanson, Plymouth North, Hull