Ranking the NBA’s Top Ten Shoes in December
Happy New Year’s Day to all of our readers. We spent most of the past week recapping the year in sneakers. But before we officially close the book on 2022, we have one final list. Below are the ten best shoes worn in the NBA throughout the last month.
10. adidas Trae Young 2
Players: Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young
Product: adidas Trae Young 2
How to Buy: Fans can choose between several colorways of Trae Young’s second signature shoe on the adidas website for $140.
9. Jordan Luka 1
Players: Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic
Product: Jordan Luka 1
How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Jordan Luka 1 for $110 on the Nike website.
8. Nike Zoom Freak 4
Players: Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Product: Nike Zoom Freak 4
How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Nike Zoom Freak 4 at a discount in most colorways on the Nike website.
7. Nike Kobe 5
Players: Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles
Product: Nike Kobe 5 ‘Aston Martin’
How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 5 ‘Aston Martin’ was released in limited quantities in 2016. Fans can try their luck on sneaker resale sites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.
6. Nike Kobe 2
Players: New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Product: Nike Kobe 2 ‘Prelude’
How to Buy: Unfortunately, the Nike Kobe ‘Prelude’ collection sold out many years ago. Fans willing to pay extreme Resale prices can shop at StockX, eBay, and GOAT.
5. Curry Flow 10
Players: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry
Product: Curry Flow 10 ‘Northern Lights’
How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Curry Flow 10 for $160 on the Curry Brand website.
4. Nike And 1
Players: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant
Product: Nike Ja 1 ‘Chimney’
How to Buy: And Morant made a splash when he debuted his first signature shoe on Christmas Day. The Nike Ja 1 will officially launch later this spring.
3. Nike KD 15
Players: Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant
Product: Nike KD 15 ‘Oregon’
How to Buy: This player-exclusive colorway will never be released to the public. The good news is that fans choose between several options of the Nike KD 15 at a discount on the Nike website.
2. New Balance Two WXY v3
Players: Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray
Product: New Balance Two WXY v3 ‘Gingerbread’
How to Buy: Fans can purchase the New Balance Two WXY v3 ‘Gingerbread’ for $120 on the New Balance website.
1. Nike LeBron 20
Players: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Product: Nike LeBron 20 ‘Stocking Stuffer’
How to Buy: The Nike LeBron 20 ‘Stocking Stuffer’ is still available in most sizes. Even better, fans can choose from other exciting colorways on the Nike website.
