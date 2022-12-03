Ranking the NBA’s 10 most underrated players in 2022-23

Everyone knows who the NBA’s biggest superstars are—the ones with national advertising campaigns, flashy nicknames, and frequent highlight packages on ESPN. But it’s time to take a look at the association’s best-kept secrets: the most underrated players in the game.

These are players who don’t get enough attention on the national stage. Fans of their respective teams likely understand the great contributions these players make on a nightly basis, but less intense NBA fans may not even register their names.

Granted, some people will be angry with at least one entry on this list, thinking the player is not actually underrated and the Writer is simply stuck in a bubble. Some might even think that about every player on this list—that’s fine! You’re encouraged to comment with your own ideas.

With the season past the quarter mark, it’s time to take a look at a handful of the most underrated players in the NBA.

Some players are underrated because they’ve only been in the league long enough to grab a cup of coffee and need more time to saturate the brains of fans. Other players have been plugging along for years, never getting the respect they truly deserve.

With the winter holidays on the horizon, each of these players feels like a gift for their respective franchises. It’s time for them to share those gifts with the rest of the NBA community.

Before we begin, some Honorable Mentions (in no particular order): Boston Celtics guard Derrick White; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen; and New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

Let’s get to the list, starting with number 10.